CLEVELAND (WJW) — Wednesday will be our quiet day before soaking rain moves in early Thursday. Not as warm with highs in the low 40s. A few breaks of sun here and there through the clouds. Not as breezy either but that will change by Thursday.

A High Wind Watch is issued for Crawford, Ottawa and Sandusky counties from Thursday morning until Thursday evening. Gusts could reach 60 MPH.

After quiet weather Wednesday, our next chance at rain moves in Wednesday night with the heaviest rain between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday morning. Drier Thursday afternoon with wind gusts that could reach 45-55 mph with some sunshine and temps near 60° in spots.

Weak front late Friday/early Saturday will produce a few flurries/coating of snow. Nothing heavy. Colder temps.

Overall temperatures trending above average this week. Colder this weekend then above normal temps again next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions