(WJW) — After a beautiful string of days we have a pretty quiet and comfortable evening! Temperatures are in the 50s early on then we’ll drop into the upper 40s later. The winds should stay light, so the jacket should be fine for you if you’re out and about this evening.

Overnight, we won’t be as cold. We will settle into the lower 40s. Skies will stay clear and we’ll be quiet so first thing in the morning, the heavier jacket will be ok.

We were dry today and tomorrow as temperatures jump back to the 60s, mid 60s in fact. Don’t get used to it, rain returns Friday late morning/afternoon. Some will be steady then tapers off quickly Friday night.

Temps fall late Friday (40s by early evening) and into the weekend.

We will be dry and sunny for the weekend, albeit much cooler. Rain redevelops early next week (Tuesday/early Wednesday) per Scott’s long range outlook issued last week.

Here are the forecast bullet points for Thanksgiving week:

Long range outlook shows a brief cool down this weekend

One possibly two days of milder temps (50s)

Rain develops Tuesday with another round of colder air

Cold air looks to occur in 48 hour intervals

Here is the 8-day forecast:

