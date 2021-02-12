Quiet and cold today, snow tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Another quiet, cold day is on tap for Friday.

A light snow event will be heading in our direction Saturday through Saturday night. Minor accumulations will occur across much of the area. A general 1-3″ is expected at this time.

The coldest air is expected to arrive on Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day. Sub-zero lows are possible on Valentine’s Day night.

A ‘panhandle hook’ will approach the area Monday through Tuesday. This is setting up to be a decent snow event as well as a second ‘hook’ next Thursday and Friday. We’ll keep you updated. It looks like we’ll be making up for the season’s snowfall deficit.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

