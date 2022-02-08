Quiet and breezy overnight, but spotty mixed showers ahead

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s pretty quiet with mostly cloudy skies Tuesday night. Temperatures bottomed out in the upper 20s by mid-evening and will gradually rise through the overnight. It’ll be breezy, thus making it feel colder.

Another clipper passes through Wednesday with some spotty rain/snow showers, especially in the late afternoon and evening. There will be little accumulations. Temperatures will be milder, in the upper 30s.

A series of clippers move through mid-week bringing some snow to our area. A wintry mix is possible at times as well. We’re not anticipating any big winter snowstorms, but as always stay tuned.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: