CLEVELAND (WJW) – Mostly clear skies this evening and dry. Temperatures are not bad for this time of year, in the 40s for much of the evening.

If you’re doing some shopping, grab the jacket and maybe a hat and you should be good to go.

“Pick” day of the weekend is tomorrow. Get your lights up, it’s mild and dry. A soggy Sunday follows. Temps remain mild in the low and mid 50’s.

Rain will redevelop early Sunday. Coverage will be 90-100%. Rainfall duration will be long. It’ll be a soggy one if you are tailgating for the Browns. Up to an inch of rain possible.

Still no long stretches of extreme cold over the next week. We’ll usher in December with a brief chill.

