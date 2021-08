CLEVELAND (WJW) — The first few days of August are starting off cooler than normal with puffy clouds and sunshine.

The warm water temps on Lake Erie mixing with cooler air coming in from a low pressure system were the perfect ingredients for a day of water spout sightings sent in from FOX 8 viewers along the shore.

Humidity will be at comfortable levels for the next few days with dew points in the 50s.

The next chance of rain will be Thursday.

