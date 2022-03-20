CLEVELAND (WJW) — Spring arrives, officially today at 11:33 a.m., pushing cooler temps and precipitation out and bringing sunny skies and warmer air into Northeast Ohio.

High pressure builds in and sunshine is expected to increase southwest to northeast through the morning and early afternoon.

Clouds increase Monday and rain will hold off until Tuesday night and we expect a soaker on Wednesday.

Next week will be up and down. We could get up to around 60° Monday but then crash again for the end of the week and the weekend.

A big cool down is coming next weekend along with a chance of flurries.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: