3 rounds of rain with powerful winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A High Wind Watch has been issued ahead of Saturday storms.

It’s in effect for Ashtabula lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake and Sandusky counties from Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

Gusts could hit 60 mph.

We’re tracking 3 rounds of precipitation ahead of that.

Friday morning – Isolated showers

Friday evening – Widespread rain and thunderstorms

Saturday morning – Widespread rain, strong thunderstorms possible

Most areas will receive up to an inch of rainfall. There will be locally higher amounts with the potential of flooding.

Temperatures will drop more than 30 degrees Saturday:

Little to no snow accumulation is expected once the colder air catches up Saturday night.

A quiet week ahead with some sunshine and another stretch of above-average temperatures.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST