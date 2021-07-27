Possible shower, highs in the 80s Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– After a toasty Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s, a cooler airmass is slated to arrive in northeastern Ohio eventually establishing itself during the first week of August.

A renegade shower or thundershower is possible through midday Wednesday. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be Thursday, and even the morning hours could sport some thunderstorms. Stay tuned as we finetune and tweak the forecast.

Here’s a look at the forecast maps over the next day.

MAPS IN MOTION

Meanwhile, refreshing air will work its way back into NE Ohio later this week and this weekend.

A glorious stretch of lovely August weather begins Sunday and lasts through at least mid-week.

The winds aloft are pretty dramatic, showing the flow buckling to open the Canadian Flood Gates!

WINDS ALOFT

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: