Possible rain hitting Monday, with up and down temps teasing Northeast Ohioans all week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The next weather system to affect the Ohio Valley will be the same system that brought wind-swept snows to Colorado and Wyoming. Fortunately for us, it will be in a much-weaker condition as it passes south of Greater Cleveland.

A closer look at clouds and precipitation forecast parameters will detail some of the wintry atmospheric water-mix including wet snow that could precede the rain drops.

But our next chance of rain will be late Monday evening and possibly a mix Monday night. Then, the 50s briefly return. St. Patrick’s Day is looking good … milder.

Another chance of rain comes Thursday into early Friday. Look for lots of ups and downs this week, which is pretty typical for mid-March.

Spring officially arrives next Saturday. That has to be a tell-tale sign of a warmer temperature regime, right?

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: