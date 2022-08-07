CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunday will be even hotter reaching highs around 90° with near 100° heat indices.

Afternoon pop-up showers and storms are possible during the peak heat hours. Not everyone will receive rain but some cells could put down some heavy rainfall.

There is no risk for the storms turning severe.

Looking ahead, widespread showers and storms along a slow moving cold front Monday into Tuesday. That’s our best chance of rain in the week ahead.

So far, we have experienced 90°F or higher 12 days this year. Normal for the whole year is 13 (last 20 years).

Relief is on the way with a pattern flip! Temperatures cool off by about 10° starting Tuesday. Enjoy!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: