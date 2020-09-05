Plenty sunshine expected Sunday, highs will top out around 80 degrees

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Happy Labor Day Weekend! We’re tracking spotty showers this evening. They are over the lake now, but plan on a few moving in later this evening. Timing between 8 and 11 p.m. Minimal coverage.

Tomorrow we’ll start the day off with plenty sunshine then clouds increase later in the day. Highs will top around 80. No chance for rain. Enjoy!

Labor Day: is warmer and humid as highs reach the low 80’s. There is a chance of showers and storms at anytime as a front moves through the area. Check our weather app frequently. Coverage around 40% and severe storms are unlikely at this time.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.

