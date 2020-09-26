Plenty of sunshine, 80-degree temps expected this weekend in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Happy weekend, and it looks delightfully mild.

Lows in the upper 50s are here to greet us Saturday morning. But then expect mostly sunny skies for both weekend days with high temps rising to a couple of degrees either side of 80.

However, that high won’t bar the door forever as upper level winds steer colder air our way for the first few days of October, and big pattern shifts are ahead.

Temperatures will tumble into a ‘5-15 degrees below average’ territory next week. Plus, rain returns to the Buckeye state.

Starting Monday afternoon, we’ll have rainy periods through the end of the week. It’s been almost 2 weeks since we’ve received any rainfall. Keep on watering your mums. The Drought Monitor released on Thursday shows no drought conditions in many of our counties. Sandusky County has moderate conditions.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: