CLEVELAND (WJW) — A quiet, clear Friday morning. Today will start off with plenty of sunshine, high clouds move in this afternoon. Temperatures remain comfortable, in the mid 70s.

Cloud cover increases this evening followed by the risk of rain between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. Coverage mainly in our southern communities.

Saturday is the pick day of the weekend with lots of dry time. There’s a slight chance of a few p.m. pop-up showers and storms. Scattered showers and storms throughout the day on Sunday. Temps in the mid 70’s.

Heating up! Temperatures climb above average next week. Mid 80s return, along with higher humidity.

Hottest day of the week Wednesday. POOL DAY ALERT! We could top 90! It’ll be the first of the year if it happens. Stay tuned.

