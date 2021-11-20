Plenty of rain expected Sunday, as temps warm up slightly

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Rain is on the way, so keep the umbrella handy. Widespread showers develop Sunday morning and taper by 3 p.m.

Temperatures on Sunday remain chilly with highs only in the low 40s. So, it will be cold rain. Sunday night, expect a reinforcing cold front to swing through the area. Lake effect snow kicks in and colder temperatures will invade.

Thankfully, we get a brief warm-up to seasonable readings as we head into Thanksgiving. No traveling issues are forecasted in the Buckeye State. More cold is on the way, however.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: