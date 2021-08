CLEVELAND (WJW)– It was another beauty on Wednesday as high temps topped out just below average for this time of the year at 80°. Sunshine galore graced our skies. It will be pleasant overnight as temps dip into the 50s to around 60°.

The number of 90 degrees vs. last five summers:

Besides a few highly localized afternoon showers Wednesday and Thursday to the southeast, we have a plethora of pool days to choose from within this 8-day forecast.