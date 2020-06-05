Pleasant weekend weather expected with temps in the 70s

1  of  4
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The weekend is finally here!

There will be a few showers and thunder with the cold front passage overnight. The weekend is DRY and comfortably warm otherwise!

Comfortable conditions return along with the kickoff of several consecutive sunshiny days this weekend! Any day would be perfect for dining al fresco!

Heat and humidity builds back in as an area of high pressure shifts southeast. Tuesday will be a hot one! We could have our first official 90 degree day in Cleveland.

We are keeping our eyes on the Gulf Of Mexico/Central America for tropical development, in particular, Cristobal. Cristobal is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm as it moves north over the Gulf this weekend. It is projected to make landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coast Sunday night. The remnants could impact our weather by the middle of next week.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

