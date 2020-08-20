Pleasant weather expected Thursday with sunny skies and temps in the 80s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — What a gorgeous Wednesday! The high temperature was about 8 degrees below seasonal normal. If you miss the summer heat, no fear for it’s right around the corner!

Open the windows (slightly) and give the A/C a rest (keep a blanket handy!) as overnight lows fall into the upper 40s and 50s. Temperatures won’t be quite as cool near the lake. Dew points are nice and dry too. That adds to the snappy-cool comfort of our current airmass.

Meanwhile, sunshine will continue to rule through the end of the week!

Humidity won’t ramp up again until this weekend. There is a small opportunity for rain Sunday, otherwise it’s expected to be a rain-free weekend.

Scroll beyond the latest 8-Day Forecast to see Scott Sabol’s detailed analysis of the remaining weeks of August based upon climatological and other non-standard data that often times is right on target compared to medium-range computer prediction models.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: