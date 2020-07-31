Pleasant weather expected Friday, next chance for rain this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — One alarm clock away from the weekend!

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. Temps will be in the mid 60s by Friday morning as high pressure builds in Northeast Ohio.

Friday will be a pleasant, summer day! The next chance of rain will be late day Saturday into Sunday.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast

We are watching the tropics. Now Tropical Storm Isaias will threaten our eastern seaboard starting in Florida this weekend and the Carolinas by Monday. Our extended forecast may change due to the track of the storm.

Here’s the latest information from the National Hurricane Center:

The long range outlook shows very little chance for extreme heat through the middle of August!

