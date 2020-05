CLEVELAND (WJW) — Need a jacket for this evening! Chilly night ahead, could even see some patchy frost in the morning.

But don’t worry, we’re flipping the summer-switch back on starting Tuesday!

One more comfortable day ahead tomorrow then the heat and humidity returns mid-week. The next chance of rain is Monday night Tuesday morning.

Best chance of showers and storms on Wednesday, mainly late in the day. The first weekend of June looks to be a nice one!

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

