CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It will be pleasant Monday.

Low humidity, lots of sunshine and temps in the high 70s and lower 80s.

But get ready for heat that could break old records.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will impact us Wednesday.

Another front moves in Friday night. This will bring big changes for our upcoming weekend.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

