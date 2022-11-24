CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thanksgiving looks fantastic! Starting off chilly for any Turkey trots in the morning but highs quickly reach the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon. Staying dry with increasing clouds through the day. Showers by late evening west.

Thanksgiving afternoon forecast for the country:

Two batches of rain expected for the weekend. The first, spotty tonight/early Friday with the second more widespread Sunday. Light shower will develop around 10-11pm tonight. Duration of light rain will be around 6 hours.

Rain will redevelop Sunday. Coverage will be 90-100%. Rainfall duration will be long.

Rainfall details from Friday through Sunday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: