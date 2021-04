CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Highs today in the upper 50’s near the lake to low 60’s inland with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon.

Clouds increase after sundown and there’s a slight chance (10%) of a spotty shower, otherwise, our next best chance of rain will occur Thursday with lake enhanced showers.

A MUCH COLDER day on tap Thursday. Temperatures will struggle to hit 50°!

Lake effect showers could linger into Friday morning.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: