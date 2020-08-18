Pleasant temperatures through mid-week

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Pleasantly warm temperatures in the 70s will be hang tough through midweek. A weak front/lake driven showers will provide a local shower early this evening and again on Tuesday. They will be fleeting and very hit-or-miss.

Humidity won’t ramp up again until this weekend.

Scroll beyond the 8 Day Forecast to see Scott Sabol’s detailed analysis of the upcoming weeks of August based upon climatological and other non-standard data that often times is right on target compared to medium-range computer prediction models. Great stuff!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

