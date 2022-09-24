(WJW) — Its a a chilly one this morning if you’re headed out, there are a few stray showers around coverage through the day should be 20% or less. Temperatures will climb to the mid and upper 60s with breaks in the clouds.

Today is your “pick” day. Spotty showers possible today, but a much better chance for rain Sunday. Locally heavy rain and thunder as the front moves through Sunday.

With it, gusty conditions both Sunday and Monday. Wind gusts 25-30mph at times possible.

Cooler pattern continues into next week. Pattern suggests that we will start to warm back up in the first few days of October. Probably not as warm as this past week but overall temps trending above normal. Stay tuned!

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: