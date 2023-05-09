CLEVELAND (WJW) – Clouds are beginning to retreat from the northwest. By the afternoon, the forecast is looking partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be a the upper 50s and low 60s. A light breeze from the north will make it feel a bit cooler.

Dry stretch through the middle of the week. Next chance for rain will be late Friday.

Still some uncertainty on the position of the stalled front this weekend. Our rain percentages reflect this uncertainty. Once our confidence increases, we will increase (or decrease) the numbers as the conditions warrant it.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: