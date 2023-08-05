CLEVELAND (WJW) – Saturday will be a bit “cooler” and more comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s/low 80s with a break from the higher humidity.

On Sunday, the heat and higher humidity return with temperatures in the mid 80s. AM showers from the SW. Rain becomes spotty in the afternoon. An afternoon spotty storm is still possible once the sun comes out ahead of the next front but not widespread.

Rain and storm coverage increases Sunday night into Monday.

Storms that move in on Monday afternoon and evening could be strong with isolated severe. Gusty winds and heavy downpours being the main threats with this batch.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: