Pleasant Saturday, rain returns Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Welcome to the weekend! At least 50 percent of it looks pretty nice, followed by showers and storms for Sunday and beyond.

Saturday is the pick day of the weekend! Temperatures will be pleasant as will humidity levels.

Rain/storms will redevelop Sunday and beyond in the extended forecast. Overall, rainfall will be above normal throughout the next five to seven days. Here’s a breakdown of the daily precip probability and the overall Buckeye State geography that could be affected.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: