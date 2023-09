CLEVELAND (WJW) — Expect a pleasant evening with temperatures in the 70s, low humidity and partly clear skies. It is a great evening to spend on the patio either at home or out to dinner.

Rain arrives late tonight/early Tuesday with a few embedded thunderstorms. Drier west with showers/storm eastern areas Tuesday PM/early evening.

Cooler with a north wind on Wednesday with lake enhanced showers.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.