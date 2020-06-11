Pleasant day on tap Thursday with temps in upper 70s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fortunately, the weather has really quieted down and the storms that produced quite a bit of damage in the area Wednesday have weakened and exited the state.

Skies will clear out at least partially overnight and temperatures will be more comfy than just 24 hours ago.

Humidity is dropping overnight and Thursday. As you can see by the map below, temperatures will be notably cooler than Wednesday, when we had our second 90 degree plus day.

Maps in motion show the departing cold front for Thursday as high pressure wedges into the Ohio Valley from the southwest.

Maps In Motion

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

FOX 8 Day Forecast

