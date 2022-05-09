CLEVELAND (WJW) – Some like it hot, but for those who like it sunny and 70s this week is starting out just right.

Scattered clouds through the morning. Out the door Monday in the mid and upper 40s with partly sunny skies. A warm-up by the afternoon to the low 70s. Lakeside look for the upper 60s.

Temps trending up! Every day we’ll add a couple of degrees sending our temperatures ABOVE AVERAGE. A few 80s showing up again! Get out and enjoy, next week we won’t be as lucky.

String of dry days ahead. Longest stretch of dry weather since last November 4-10. Next chance of a few showers, Friday night. Afternoon pop-up showers and storms next weekend.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST