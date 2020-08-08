Picture perfect weather to start off the weekend, gradual warm up continues

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We are in the early stages of this gorgeous sunshiny stretch along with a gradual warming trend. Still a bit cooler along the shoreline, followed by a cool start to Saturday.
Chances of storms going up by Monday.
Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:
We’ve about half the number of severe storm warnings compared to last year. Here are the numbers since the mid 1980s through August 5th
