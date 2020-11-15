Strong storms sweep across Northeast Ohio, damage reported

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Strong storms are making their way across Northeast Ohio.
Thousands of residents are currently without power and all kinds of damage is being reported, including in Lorain, Ohio, as seen in the video above.
Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings have been issued for multiple counties, along with a wind advisory and a high wind warning. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are possible.
Here are some of the photos sent to us by FOX 8 viewers. You can submit your own below.
