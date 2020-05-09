Photo Gallery: Say it ain’t snow, it’s May!

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — Residents across Northeast Ohio woke up with a nice dusting of snow in their yards this May morning.
Colder air was the culprit for this overnight lake effect surprise. Some areas are seeing slushy accumulations Saturday morning.
Our FOX 8 weather team reminds Ohioans to grab their winter gear because it’s going to be a frigid Saturday. Most of the area is under a FREEZE WARNING will be until 11 a.m.
