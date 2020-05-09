1  of  3
Photo Gallery: Say it ain’t snow, it’s May!

Weather

  • Strongsville snow on Saturday, May 9, 2020 (Bryan Gruden/FOX 8)
  • Ziggie & Pattie’s front flowerbed in Brunswick, Ohio on May 9, 2020.
  • Newbury, Ohio snow on May 9, 2020 (Janet Wey)
  • Bainbridge backyard Saturday morning, May 9, 2020 (Martin Winston)
  • North Ridgeville snow on May 9, 2020 (Lou Vasi)
  • North Ridgeville snow on May 9, 2020 (Lou Vasi)
  • Brunswick snow on May 9, 2020 (Chuck Sima)
  • KENT , OH.
  • 6 am in Berlin Ohio A beautiful May morning
  • Snow in Strongsville
  • Just another quarrantine May day. 🙃
  • About 2-3” of snow on grass in Auburn Township (Chagrin Falls) on May 9th 2020. Really!!!!
  • Saturday, May9,2020
  • When will it end?
  • Dogwood blossoms. Berlin Ohio
  • Snow my front yard Burton, ohio … May 9th
  • Snow in my backyard may 9th Burton, ohio
  • Our deck
  • Mothers Day or Christmas Brunswick Oh 730 am
  • Snowy morning in Munson Township
  • May 9 Munson Township
  • Holmes County May 6
  • The snow and freeze on the morning of May 9 through the window
  • Aurora Snow
  • “South Russell” — Al Smith
  • Latitude : “41.302475” title : “Snow in Brecksville – May 9, 2020” (Fran McClean)
  • May 9th Brunswick OH. Katie Malkus
  • My brother in law Jeff Dubecky is really enjoying his morning coffee this morning!!
  • Longitude : “-81.408713” description : “Had planned to work outside this morning. ” submitter : “falcoskid923@gmail.com” Don & Mar Falcoski 6898 Highland Dr. Solon, Ohio 44139
  • Here are some photos from our backyard in North Royalton! Happy May! (Bill & Nancy)
NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — Residents across Northeast Ohio woke up with a nice dusting of snow in their yards this May morning.

Colder air was the culprit for this overnight lake effect surprise. Some areas are seeing slushy accumulations Saturday morning.

Our FOX 8 weather team reminds Ohioans to grab their winter gear because it’s going to be a frigid Saturday. Most of the area is under a FREEZE WARNING will be until 11 a.m.

Did you wake up to winter weather Saturday morning? Share your view with us by clicking the “submit photo” button below.

Click here for your latest forecast information.

