Photo Gallery: Heavy weekend rain causes flooding across Northeast Ohio

What is the view from your backyard?

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Northeast Ohio residents are seeing flooded roads, intersections and high waters in their neighborhoods.

This weekend’s heavy rain has caused flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses, as well as other drainage and low-lying areas.

Several Northeast Ohio counties, including Cuyahoga, remain under flood warnings or watches Sunday morning. Click here for the latest warnings and watches.

The National Weather Service does expect that floodwaters will gradually recede throughout the day Sunday but reminds citizens to avoid flooded roads or areas of high waters.

Are parts of your community experiencing flooding this morning? We’d love to know! Send us your flood report pics by clicking the “submit photo” button below or by emailing tips@fox8.com.

Canal Rd. Independence – George Coles

Euclid Creek wetlands area, the creek looks more like a river and it overflowed its banks onto the pathway for a good 50 feet! — Lynn Steele via Jenn Harcher Twitter

This is my backyard this morning in Chesterland — FOX 8 Viewer via Jenn Harcher Twitter

“Here and Cuyahoga County Bedford Ohio a little Creek that is way over its banks never had this is you in 2 years we got some serious rain that came down” It runs under Broadway Avenue thru my backyard and under need a very busy railroad tracks — Mike Cole

