Photo Gallery: Hail spotted in Northeast Ohio backyards as storms roll through

Weather

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — Northeast Ohioans are reporting hail in their backyards Saturday morning.

Thunderstorms are rolling across Northeast Ohio throughout the day. Severe storms are possible. Meteorologist Jenn Harcher says wind and hail are the main threats, however an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Some counties have been placed under a severe thunderstorm warning by the National Weather Service. Click here for the latest weather alerts, warnings and advisories.

Are you seeing hail in your backyard? Share your wicked weather pics with us by clicking the “submit” button below or by emailing us at tips@fox8.com.

  • Saturday’s thunderstorm brought pea sized hail
  • Canton South (David Myers)
  • Canton South (David Myers)
  • Lodi hail storm

