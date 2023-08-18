(WJW) – Breezy which will make it feel a bit cooler for the morning commute.

Quiet with a good deal of sunshine by the end of the day.

Perfect weather for Friday night football games!

Humidity will drop briefly Friday into Saturday before warmer air returns.

Finally signs of summer heat returning next week. A few weak fronts will pass from the northwest. The timing is still uncertain.

FOX 8 Meteorologists highly doubt this heat will be long-lasting.

The pattern looks to revert back to the lower 80s. More coming soon.

The best chance for rain: Late next week

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

