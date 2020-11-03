Perfect Election Day forecast with 50s and sunshine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Tuesday marks the beginning of a good stretch of warm weather for Northeast Ohio.
It is going to be a brisk start, but it will warm up nicely.
We’ll see a full day of sunshine.
Temperatures will warm into the low 50s.
By the weekend, we’ll be approaching 70.
Here’s your 8-day forecast:
