Passing showers possible for game day; Chilly temps here to stay in the week ahead

CLEVELAND (WJW) — You might want to bring a rain jacket if you’re heading out for the Browns game, a few passing showers might breeze in. Trick-or-treating later? Hopefully a hoodie fits under your costume – it’s going to be chilly!

On and off lake effect rain showers expected today; otherwise partly sunny sky. Highs will be in the middle- and upper-50s.

A mainly dry evening for our little ghouls and goblins, but chilly! Although, some more lake-driven spotty showers are possible Sunday night.

Looking ahead, by the middle of next week, brace yourself for a big chill! Temperatures will not get out of the 40s. Frosty starts are likely along with lake effect rain showers that could contain a wintry mix at times. Stay tuned!

