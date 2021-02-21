Partly sunny skies expected with wintry mix arriving tonight

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s a FRIGID start! Subzero temperatures showing up in some communities. It’s only for a couple hours then we erode our lengthy cold spell this month.

Highs finally ABOVE freezing! It’s been 2 weeks since we’ve felt that! Our sunny Sunday morning gives way to increasing clouds in the afternoon.

Sunday Forecast

Next up, a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain Sunday night into Monday. Up to an inch possible by the morning commute, with little accumulation during the day when more mixing occurs.

Lake effect snow possible Tuesday morning, an inch or two possible in the primary snowbelt.

Staying around average (39°) much of next week, we may even see our first 40 degree temperature, it’s been about a month! Here are some COLD stats to ponder…

Here’s the latest Fox 8-Day Forecast: