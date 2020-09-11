Partly sunny skies expected on Friday as temps reach the 70s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Low clouds and light winds stick around overnight as a weak front slips southward overnight. Patchy fog is once again possible, but drier air will begin to funnel into the area.

Although we may start off with clouds, breaks of sunshine are going to develop by afternoon. It will feel more comfy, and high temps will be in the 60s lakeside, but could rise into the upper 70s over our extreme southern communities.

Conditions will switch to more seasonable as we end out this work/school week. The best chance for rain this weekend is Sunday. The weather heading into next week looks delightful!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

