Partly sunny skies expected as colder temperatures linger in the 20s

CLEVELND (WJW) — It’s cold this morning! Temperatures have dipped into the teens with single digit wind chills.

Lake effect snow showers have ended, but clouds and flurries stick around this morning. Sun returns this afternoon, it’ll still be cold though, highs in the mid 20s. Wind chills in the teens.

Clouds thicken up overnight and sunshine does not return tomorrow. Temps recover a touch with highs around 30. A passing snow shower cannot be ruled out, but the main event won’t arrive until Monday.

Next up, a ‘Panhandle’ system early next week is still leaving question marks in terms of the exact track and the type of precipitation that could impact NE Ohio.

Futurecast

Here’s the current thinking…

Monday: Icy mix/snow north vs rain south starting during the PM hours. Up to 1″

Monday Night: Accumulating snow. A slushy 1-3″ possible.

Tuesday: Snow showers. Additional accumulations.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: