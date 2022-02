CLEVELAND (WJW) — Saturday will sport some sunshine mixed with clouds as temperatures make a modest recovery. A few nuisance flakes will fly around for Sunday.

Winds coming in from the southwest will help boost temps slightly to near normal for this time of the year.

Tuscarawas County, specifically near Dover Dam Tailwater, is under a flood warning that expires at 8:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: