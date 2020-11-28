CLEVELAND (WJW) — It will be a little cooler with some clouds early Saturday, but sunshine ultimately wins out this weekend. Sunday is the pick day with highs in the low/mid-50s!
Here’s a look at the travel delay forecast heading through the weekend for those that are making their way through some of the major airports. Please have a safe trip!
Enjoy this little weekend-respite because an important weather pattern shift is imminent for the upcoming week, just in time to kick off the month of December!
Ready for a true winter feel? The pattern will be COLDER next week. A southern system early next week will bring rain then snow followed by lake effect snow! Yes, it will accumulate but obviously, it’s too early for local snowfall specifics. Stay tuned!
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Police rescue children from home in deplorable condition, officer says ‘worst he’s ever seen’
- Partly cloudy skies for Saturday with cooler temps in the 40s
- Michigan Big Boy restaurant loses name after refusing to follow coronavirus restrictions
- Cleveland’s first snowy owl of the winter has arrived in town, spotted near Lake Erie
- CDC sets meeting on allocation of COVID-19 vaccine