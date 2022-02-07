Partially sunny, colder Tuesday up ahead

CLEVELAND (WJW) – There could be a few lake effect snow showers overnight with little accumulations for most.

Tuesday, conditions should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but it will be colder in the upper 20s.

Another clipper passes through Wednesday with some spotty rain and snow showers. There will be little accumulations.

A series of clippers move through mid-week bringing some snow to our area. A wintry mix is possible at times as well. We’re not anticipating any big winter snowstorms, but stay tuned as always.