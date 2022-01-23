Watch live: Parking bans, speeds reduced as winter weather slams Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Parking bans, reduced speed limits and road advisories are issued as up to 6″ of snow is forecasted to fall in Northeast Ohio Sunday.

The Winter Weather Advisory issued for all of our viewing area is expected to last until late afternoon.

The speed limit is down to 50 mph on I-90 in Lake County.

Here’s a list of cities and villages that have issued parking bans and snow emergencies:

Bath

A parking ban will be in effect from noon on Sunday until Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Brunswick

A snow parking ban is now in effect until 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Cleveland

A Snow Emergency Parking Ban is issued for the city of Cleveland effective at noon on Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday.

Elyria

The City of Elyria has issued a

beginning on Sunday at 4 p.m. thru Tuesday at 6 a.m.

Erie County

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 1 Winter Weather Road Condition Advisory.

Grafton

A snow band goes into affect on all streets in the Village of Grafton when snow reaches 2 inches on the ground.

Medina County

Medina County is now at a Level 1 Snow Emergency. Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy.

Mogadore

The snow parking ban is in effect immediately until 7 p.m. Please remove vehicles from the roads so street crews can effectively clear them.

Newburgh Heights

The Village of Newburgh Heights has issued a no parking snow ban effective immediately and until noon on Monday.

Parma Heights

An Emergency Snow Ban has been placed into effect immediately. There is no parking on city streets until further notice. You will be notified once the Snow Ban has been canceled.

Sandusky County

Sandusky County is under a Level 1 Snow Emergency. Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy.

Wayne County

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 1 Snow Alert.

Willoughby

Willoughby has issued a parking ban.

Stay tuned to FOX 8 News and fox8.com throughout the day for the latest winter weather developments.