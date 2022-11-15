CLEVELAND (WJW) — Our next winter system moves in later today. The morning commute will remain quiet but showers will move in during the evening with more rain into a wintry mix overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Little to no accumulation expected.

26 years ago, we were cleaning up from the biggest lake effect snow event on record in northern Ohio!

Lake effect snow sets up Wednesday into Thursday with our main snowbelt regions expecting 2-4″, with most of us will see a trace at most.

A winter storm watch has been issued for Ashtabula County from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. Heavy lake effect snow accumulations of 7″ are possible.

Dry breaks early Wednesday then lake effect snow mainly east with a west wind.

Well below normal temperatures are expected into the weekend.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: