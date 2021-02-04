Overnight wintry mix followed by frigid Friday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some roads are covered by slushy, wet snow tonight with blustery southwest winds driving wind chill values into the teens. Maps in motion show the storm pulling away relatively quickly Friday.

Maps in Motion

1-2″ (up to 3″) or so is anticipated to accumulate before it transitions to rain showers for a brief period overnight. Then, it will change back to a mix/snow just as it exits early Friday morning.

Bitter cold air will arrive in phases. The first stint will be Friday through the entire weekend. The second will be mid-to-late week next week. We are delaying the onset of the bitterly cold air a few days as the jet stream is shifting further north allowing the southern (which has been very active since December) to gain some influence.

Winds Aloft

This also means that another storm system seems to be developing around Valentine’s Day!

Last time we had sub-zero temperatures in Northeast Ohio was 2 years ago on February 1, 2019!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast