Overnight showers lead into cloudy, chilly Saturday morning

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Showers are expected to dowse most backyards through the overnight and morning periods of Saturday as temperatures begin to rise into the 40s.

These showers will be gone by around noontime Saturday.

There’s another chance for showers Sunday that will be spotty at best to the north and steadiest across the southern half of the viewing area, especially south and east of I-71.

Saturday may turn out to sport a temperature gradient of the 40s over the northern tier and 50s south, but generally speaking, it will be around 50F for all of us. Overall, temperatures during the upcoming week will average near normal. Some winter chill will ‘graze’ us from time to time.

Weather systems will be fast-moving and relatively weak over the next 7 days. Snow/mix potential is increasing late next week as we watch another panhandle system. Precise details are lacking this far out.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast