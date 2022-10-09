CLEVELAND (WJW) — Clouds increase late Sunday night as a weak disturbance moves through. There’s a slim chance of a stray shower early Monday morning, otherwise we’re waking up to a lot of cloud cover.

However, those clouds will support our temperatures, keeping most of us in the upper 40s. Southeast counties may see closer to upper 30s.

The full Hunter’s Moon rises Sunday evening at 7:05 p.m. in Cleveland. We should have a good view up until midnight.

After a cool, but sunny weekend we gradually warm-up to more seasonable readings where we could see 70°.

Next shot of rain arrives Wednesday night into Thursday.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: